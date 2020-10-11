MilaNazionali, gli impegni dei rossoneri: oggi ne giocano cinque

News Milan Ultime notizie

Ecco l’elenco dei calciatori del Milan convocati con le proprie Nazionali e i rispettivi impegni.

MILAN, ITALY - OCTOBER 04: Jens Petter Hauge of AC Milan looks on during the Serie A match between AC Milan and Spezia Calcio at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on October 4, 2020 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)
Milan, gli impegni nel dettaglio dei convocati rossoneri

Hakan Çalhanoğlu: Turchia

  • Russia-Turchia, 11 ottobre 2020 (Mosca) – UEFA Nations League
  • Turchia-Serbia 14 ottobre 2020 (Istanbul) – UEFA Nations League

Gianluigi Donnarumma: Italia

  • Polonia-Italia, 11 ottobre 2020 (Danzica) – Amichevole
  • Italia-Olanda, 14 ottobre 2020 (Bergamo) – UEFA Nations League

Alexis Saelemaekers: Belgio

  • Inghilterra-Belgio, 11 ottobre 2020 (Londra) – UEFA Nations League
  • Islanda-Belgio, 14 ottobre 2020 (Reykjavik) – UEFA Nations League

Jens Petter Hauge: Norvegia

  • Norvegia-Romania, 11 ottobre 2020 (Oslo) – UEFA Nations League
  • Norvegia-Irlanda del Nord, 14 ottobre 2020 (Oslo) – UEFA Nations League

Diogo Dalot e Rafael Leão: Portogallo U21

  • Gibilterra U21-Portogallo U21, 13 ottobre 2020 (Gibilterra) – Qualificazioni EURO U21 2021

Ciprian Tătăruşanu: Romania

  • Norvegia-Romania, 11 ottobre 2020 (Oslo) – UEFA Nations League
  • Romania-Austria, 14 ottobre 2020 (Ploiești ) – UEFA Nations League
