MilaNazionali, gli impegni dei rossoneri: in cinque in campo oggi

Ecco l’elenco dei calciatori del Milan convocati con le proprie Nazionali e i rispettivi impegni.

di Redazione Il Milanista
GDANSK, POLAND - OCTOBER 11: Gianluigi Donnarumma of Italy in action during the UEFA Nations League group stage match between Poland and Italy at Gdansk Stadium on October 11, 2020 in Gdansk, Poland. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)
Milan, gli impegni nel dettaglio dei convocati rossoneri

MILANO – Ecco l’elenco dei calciatori del Milan convocati con le proprie Nazionali e i rispettivi impegni.

Hakan Çalhanoğlu: Turchia

  • Turchia-Serbia 14 ottobre 2020 (Istanbul) – UEFA Nations League

Gianluigi Donnarumma: Italia

  • Italia-Olanda, 14 ottobre 2020 (Bergamo) – UEFA Nations League

Alexis Saelemaekers: Belgio

  • Islanda-Belgio, 14 ottobre 2020 (Reykjavik) – UEFA Nations League

Jens Petter Hauge: Norvegia

  • Norvegia-Irlanda del Nord, 14 ottobre 2020 (Oslo) – UEFA Nations League

Ciprian Tătăruşanu: Romania

  • Romania-Austria, 14 ottobre 2020 (Ploiești ) – UEFA Nations League
accettazione privacy