Milan, report ammonizioni: un giallo per l’esterno Castillejo

Il report con le ammonizioni dei calciatori rossoneri durante il campionato di Serie a 2020-2021.

Samu Castillejo
Milan, report ammonizioni

MILANO – Il report con le ammonizioni dei calciatori rossoneri durante il campionato di Serie a 2020-2021.

 



1


CIPRIAN TATARUSANU




Portiere


0

87


MATTIA PALOSCHI




Portiere


0

89


LEONARDO MARIA MOLERI




Portiere


0

90


ANTONIO DONNARUMMA




Portiere


0

96


ANDREAS JUNGDAL




Portiere


0

99


GIANLUIGI DONNARUMMA




Portiere


0

2


DAVIDE CALABRIA




Difensore


0

5


DIOGO DALOT




Difensore


0

13


ALESSIO ROMAGNOLI




Difensore


0

14


ANDREA CONTI




Difensore


0

19


THEO HERNANDEZ




Difensore


1

20


PIERRE KALULU




Difensore


0

22


MATEO MUSACCHIO




Difensore


0

24


SIMON KJAER




Difensore


1

43


LEO DUARTE




Difensore


0

46


MATTEO GABBIA




Difensore


2

91


LUCA STANGA




Difensore


0

94


RICCARDO ODDI




Difensore


0

97


MARCO ROMANO FRIGERIO




Difensore


0

4


ISMAEL BENNACER




Centrocampista


0

7


SAMUEL CASTILLEJO




Centrocampista


1

8


SANDRO TONALI




Centrocampista


0

10


HAKAN CALHANOGLU




Centrocampista


1

15


JENS PETTER HAUGE




Centrocampista


0

21


BRAHIM DIAZ




Centrocampista


0

33


RADE KRUNIC




Centrocampista


1

56


ALEXIS SAELEMAEKERS




Centrocampista


0

79


FRANK KESSIE




Centrocampista


1

88


ANTONIO MIONIC




Centrocampista


0

92


GIACOMO OLZER




Centrocampista


0

95


ANDREA CAPONE




Centrocampista


0

98


ALESSIO BRAMBILLA




Centrocampista


0

11


ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC




Attaccante


1

12


ANTE REBIC




Attaccante


0

17


RAFAEL LEAO




Attaccante


1

27


DANIEL MALDINI




Attaccante


0

29


LORENZO COLOMBO




Attaccante


0

30


RICCARDO TONIN




Attaccante


0








            
            
            
            

                
