Milan

Milan, report ammonizioni: un giallo per il centrale Kjaer

Il report con le ammonizioni dei calciatori rossoneri durante il campionato di Serie a 2020-2021.

di Redazione Il Milanista
MILAN, ITALY - OCTOBER 26: Simon Kjaer of AC Milan reacts during the Serie A match between AC Milan and AS Roma at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on October 26, 2020 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)
Milan, report ammonizioni

MILANO – Il report con le ammonizioni dei calciatori rossoneri durante il campionato di Serie a 2020-2021.

1

CIPRIAN TATARUSANU

Portiere

 0
87

MATTIA PALOSCHI

Portiere

 0
89

LEONARDO MARIA MOLERI

Portiere

 0
90

ANTONIO DONNARUMMA

Portiere

 0
96

ANDREAS JUNGDAL

Portiere

 0
99

GIANLUIGI DONNARUMMA

Portiere

 0
2

DAVIDE CALABRIA

Difensore

 0
5

DIOGO DALOT

Difensore

 0
13

ALESSIO ROMAGNOLI

Difensore

 0
14

ANDREA CONTI

Difensore

 0
19

THEO HERNANDEZ

Difensore

 2
20

PIERRE KALULU

Difensore

 0
22

MATEO MUSACCHIO

Difensore

 0
24

SIMON KJAER

Difensore

 1
43

LEO DUARTE

Difensore

 0
46

MATTEO GABBIA

Difensore

 2
91

LUCA STANGA

Difensore

 0
94

RICCARDO ODDI

Difensore

 0
97

MARCO ROMANO FRIGERIO

Difensore

 0
4

ISMAEL BENNACER

Centrocampista

 0
7

SAMUEL CASTILLEJO

Centrocampista

 1
8

SANDRO TONALI

Centrocampista

 0
10

HAKAN CALHANOGLU

Centrocampista

 1
15

JENS PETTER HAUGE

Centrocampista

 0
21

BRAHIM DIAZ

Centrocampista

 0
33

RADE KRUNIC

Centrocampista

 1
56

ALEXIS SAELEMAEKERS

Centrocampista

 0
79

FRANK KESSIE

Centrocampista

 1
88

ANTONIO MIONIC

Centrocampista

 0
92

GIACOMO OLZER

Centrocampista

 0
95

ANDREA CAPONE

Centrocampista

 0
98

ALESSIO BRAMBILLA

Centrocampista

 0
11

ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC

Attaccante

 2
12

ANTE REBIC

Attaccante

 0
17

RAFAEL LEAO

Attaccante

 2
27

DANIEL MALDINI

Attaccante

 0
29

LORENZO COLOMBO

Attaccante

 0
30

RICCARDO TONIN

Attaccante

 0
