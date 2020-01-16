News Milan Ultime notizie

Milan, report ammonizioni: quarto giallo per Krunic

Il report con le ammonizioni dei calciatori del Milan per il campionato di Serie A.

di Redazione Il Milanista
Milan, report ammonizioni

MILANO – Il report con le ammonizioni dei calciatori del Milan per il campionato di Serie A.

# GIOCATORE RUOLO
25

PEPE REINA

Portiere

 0
84

MATTEO SONCIN

Portiere

 0
86

LEONARDO MARIA MOLERI

Portiere

 0
90

ANTONIO DONNARUMMA

Portiere

 1
96

ANDREAS JUNGDAL

Portiere

 0
99

GIANLUIGI DONNARUMMA

Portiere

 3
2

DAVIDE CALABRIA

Difensore

 2
12

ANDREA CONTI

Difensore

 2
13

ALESSIO ROMAGNOLI

Difensore

 4
19

THEO HERNANDEZ

Difensore

 5
22

MATEO MUSACCHIO

Difensore

 4
31

MATTIA CALDARA

Difensore

 0
37

LEROY ABANDA

Difensore

 0
43

LEO DUARTE

Difensore

 2
46

MATTEO GABBIA

Difensore

 0
68

RICARDO RODRIGUEZ

Difensore

 0
85

ALESSANDRO NEGRI

Difensore

 0
4

ISMAEL BENNACER

Centrocampista

 8
5

GIACOMO BONAVENTURA

Centrocampista

 1
10

HAKAN CALHANOGLU

Centrocampista

 5
20

LUCAS BIGLIA

Centrocampista

 3
33

RADE KRUNIC

Centrocampista

 3
39

LUCAS PAQUETA’

Centrocampista

 5
79

FRANK KESSIE

Centrocampista

 2
88

ANTONIO MIONIC

Centrocampista

 0
89

ALESSANDRO SALA

Centrocampista

 0
94

MARCO BRESCIANINI

Centrocampista

 0
95

ANDREA CAPONE

Centrocampista

 0
97

EMANUELE TORRASI

Centrocampista

 0
7

SAMUEL CASTILLEJO

Attaccante

 0
8

SUSO

Attaccante

 2
9

KRZYSZTOF PIATEK

Attaccante

 1
11

FABIO BORINI

Attaccante

 1
17

RAFAEL LEAO

Attaccante

 0
18

ANTE REBIC

Attaccante

 2
21

ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC

Attaccante

 0
87

SIAKA HAIDARA

Attaccante

 0
98

DANIEL MALDINI

Attaccante

 0

