Milan, report ammonizioni: ottavo giallo per Bennacer

Milan, report ammonizioni
MILANO – Il report con le ammonizioni dei calciatori del Milan per il campionato di Serie A.
|#
|GIOCATORE
|RUOLO
|25
|
Portiere
|0
|84
|
Portiere
|0
|86
|
Portiere
|0
|90
|
Portiere
|1
|96
|
Portiere
|0
|99
|
Portiere
|3
|2
|
Difensore
|2
|12
|
Difensore
|2
|13
|
Difensore
|4
|19
|
Difensore
|5
|22
|
Difensore
|4
|31
|
Difensore
|0
|37
|
Difensore
|0
|43
|
Difensore
|2
|46
|
Difensore
|0
|68
|
Difensore
|0
|85
|
Difensore
|0
|4
|
Centrocampista
|8
|5
|
Centrocampista
|1
|10
|
Centrocampista
|5
|20
|
Centrocampista
|3
|33
|
Centrocampista
|3
|39
|
Centrocampista
|5
|79
|
Centrocampista
|2
|88
|
Centrocampista
|0
|89
|
Centrocampista
|0
|94
|
Centrocampista
|0
|95
|
Centrocampista
|0
|97
|
Centrocampista
|0
|7
|
Attaccante
|0
|8
|
Attaccante
|2
|9
|
Attaccante
|1
|11
|
Attaccante
|1
|17
|
Attaccante
|0
|18
|
Attaccante
|2
|21
|
Attaccante
|0
|87
|
Attaccante
|0
|98
|
Attaccante
|0
