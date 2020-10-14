Milan, report ammonizioni: due gialli per il centrale Gabbia

Milan, report ammonizioni
MILANO – Il report con le ammonizioni dei calciatori rossoneri durante il campionato di Serie a 2020-2021.
|1
|
Portiere
|
0 (0)
|89
|
Portiere
|
0 (0)
|90
|
Portiere
|
0 (0)
|96
|
Portiere
|
0 (0)
|99
|
Portiere
|
0 (0)
|2
|
Difensore
|0
|13
|
Difensore
|0
|14
|
Difensore
|0
|19
|
Difensore
|1
|20
|
Difensore
|0
|22
|
Difensore
|0
|24
|
Difensore
|0
|43
|
Difensore
|0
|46
|
Difensore
|0
|58
|
Difensore
|0
|91
|
Difensore
|0
|93
|
Difensore
|0
|94
|
Difensore
|0
|97
|
Difensore
|0
|4
|
Centrocampista
|0
|8
|
Centrocampista
|0
|10
|
Centrocampista
|0
|15
|
Centrocampista
|0
|21
|
Centrocampista
|1
|26
|
Centrocampista
|0
|33
|
Centrocampista
|0
|56
|
Centrocampista
|0
|79
|
Centrocampista
|1
|88
|
Centrocampista
|0
|92
|
Centrocampista
|0
|95
|
Centrocampista
|0
|98
|
Centrocampista
|0
|7
|
Attaccante
|0
|11
|
Attaccante
|2
|12
|
Attaccante
|0
|17
|
Attaccante
|2
|27
|
Attaccante
|0
|29
|
Attaccante
|0
|30
|
Attaccante
|0
|77
|
Attaccante
|0
