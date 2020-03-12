News Milan Ultime notizie

Milan, report ammonizioni: due gialli per Ante Rebic

Milan, report ammonizioni: due gialli per Ante Rebic

Il report con le ammonizioni dei calciatori del Milan per il campionato di Serie A.

di Redazione Il Milanista
Rebic con la maglia del Milan
Rebic con la maglia del Milan
Dì la tua 0
Dì la tua 0 
Milan, report ammonizioni

MILANO – Il report con le ammonizioni dei calciatori del Milan per il campionato di Serie A.

 

1

ASMIR BEGOVIC

Portiere

 0
84

MATTEO SONCIN

Portiere

 0
86

LEONARDO MARIA MOLERI

Portiere

 0
90

ANTONIO DONNARUMMA

Portiere

 1
96

ANDREAS JUNGDAL

Portiere

 0
99

GIANLUIGI DONNARUMMA

Portiere

 3
2

DAVIDE CALABRIA

Difensore

 2
12

ANDREA CONTI

Difensore

 5
13

ALESSIO ROMAGNOLI

Difensore

 4
19

THEO HERNANDEZ

Difensore

 8
22

MATEO MUSACCHIO

Difensore

 4
24

SIMON KJAER

Difensore

 1
37

LEROY ABANDA

Difensore

 0
43

LEO DUARTE

Difensore

 2
46

MATTEO GABBIA

Difensore

 0
93

DIEGO LAXALT

Difensore

 0
4

ISMAEL BENNACER

Centrocampista

 12
5

GIACOMO BONAVENTURA

Centrocampista

 1
10

HAKAN CALHANOGLU

Centrocampista

 6
20

LUCAS BIGLIA

Centrocampista

 3
33

RADE KRUNIC

Centrocampista

 3
39

LUCAS PAQUETA’

Centrocampista

 5
56

ALEXIS SAELEMAEKERS

Centrocampista

 0
79

FRANK KESSIE

Centrocampista

 3
88

ANTONIO MIONIC

Centrocampista

 0
89

ALESSANDRO SALA

Centrocampista

 0
94

MARCO BRESCIANINI

Centrocampista

 0
95

ANDREA CAPONE

Centrocampista

 0
97

EMANUELE TORRASI

Centrocampista

 0
7

SAMUEL CASTILLEJO

Attaccante

 2
17

RAFAEL LEAO

Attaccante

 0
18

ANTE REBIC

Attaccante

 2
21

ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC

Attaccante

 1
87

SIAKA HAIDARA

Attaccante

 0
98

DANIEL MALDINI

Attaccante

 0

 

Email
Dì la tua 0
0 Commenta qui

Inserisci qui il tuo commento

Login / Registrati

Ho dimenticato la Password

Login / Registrati

Ho già un Account

Recupera Password

Ho già un Account

accettazione privacy