Milan, le presenze stagionali: tre minuti per D. Maldini

Milan, le presenze stagionali: tre minuti per D. Maldini

La classifica con i minuti giocati dai calciatori del Milan in questa stagione in Serie A.

Milan, i minuti giocati

MILANO – La classifica con i minuti giocati dai calciatori del Milan in questa stagione.

 

1

ASMIR BEGOVIC

Portiere

 0 0

0 (0)

 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
84

MATTEO SONCIN

Portiere

 0 0

0 (0)

 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
86

LEONARDO MARIA MOLERI

Portiere

 0 0

0 (0)

 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
90

ANTONIO DONNARUMMA

Portiere

 0 0

0 (0)

 1 0 0 0 0 0 0
96

ANDREAS JUNGDAL

Portiere

 0 0

0 (0)

 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
99

GIANLUIGI DONNARUMMA

Portiere

 23 2204

0 (30)

 3 0 0 4.937 0 0 0
2

DAVIDE CALABRIA

Difensore

 15 1161 0 2 1 1 9.368 2 1 6
12

ANDREA CONTI

Difensore

 14 1140 0 5 0 0 10.393 0 1 0
13

ALESSIO ROMAGNOLI

Difensore

 24 2304 0 4 0 0

10.34

 4 0 9
19

THEO HERNANDEZ

Difensore

 20 1845 5 7 0 0

10.43

 14 1 21
22

MATEO MUSACCHIO

Difensore

 17 1542 0 4 0 1 9.964 1 0 3
24

SIMON KJAER

Difensore

 4 329 0 1 0 0 9.584 0 0 2
37

LEROY ABANDA

Difensore

 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
43

LEO DUARTE

Difensore

 5 422 0 2 0 0 9.452 1 0 1
46

MATTEO GABBIA

Difensore

 1 51 0 0 0 0 5.644 0 0 0
93

DIEGO LAXALT

Difensore

 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
4

ISMAEL BENNACER

Centrocampista

 18 1524 0 11 0 0 10.757 1 0 3
5

GIACOMO BONAVENTURA

Centrocampista

 16 827 2 1 0 0 8.349 7 0 11
10

HAKAN CALHANOGLU

Centrocampista

 21 1850 3 5 0 0

10.55

 26 1 48
20

LUCAS BIGLIA

Centrocampista

 7 564 0 3 0 0 10.342 0 1 2
33

RADE KRUNIC

Centrocampista

 9 466 0 3 0 0 8.181 1 1 3
39

LUCAS PAQUETA’

Centrocampista

 17 876 0 5 0 0 7.635 9 1 18
56

ALEXIS SAELEMAEKERS

Centrocampista

 1 19 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2
79

FRANK KESSIE

Centrocampista

 21 1761 1 3 0 0 10.553 8 1 10
88

ANTONIO MIONIC

Centrocampista

 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
89

ALESSANDRO SALA

Centrocampista

 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
94

MARCO BRESCIANINI

Centrocampista

 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
95

ANDREA CAPONE

Centrocampista

 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
97

EMANUELE TORRASI

Centrocampista

 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
7

SAMUEL CASTILLEJO

Attaccante

 14 831 0 2 0 1 8.923 9 2 14
17

RAFAEL LEAO

Attaccante

 20 1103 2 0 0 0 8.162 15 0 23
18

ANTE REBIC

Attaccante

 13 576 5 2 0 0 7.296 8 0 14
21

ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC

Attaccante

 6 515 2 1 0 0

8.66

 11 1 21
87

SIAKA HAIDARA

Attaccante

 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
98

DANIEL MALDINI

Attaccante

 1 3 0 0 0 0 389 0 0 0

 

