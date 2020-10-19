Milan, le presenze stagionali: 98 minuti giocati da Romagnoli

Milan, le presenze stagionali
MILANO – Le presenze e i minuti giocati dai calciatori rossoneri nel campionato di Serie A 2020-2021.
|1
|
Portiere
|0
|0
|87
|
Portiere
|0
|0
|89
|
Portiere
|0
|0
|90
|
Portiere
|0
|0
|96
|
Portiere
|0
|0
|99
|
Portiere
|4
|387
|2
|
Difensore
|4
|387
|5
|
Difensore
|0
|0
|13
|
Difensore
|1
|98
|14
|
Difensore
|0
|0
|19
|
Difensore
|4
|387
|20
|
Difensore
|0
|0
|22
|
Difensore
|0
|0
|24
|
Difensore
|4
|364
|43
|
Difensore
|1
|23
|46
|
Difensore
|3
|289
|91
|
Difensore
|0
|0
|94
|
Difensore
|0
|0
|97
|
Difensore
|0
|0
|4
|
Centrocampista
|4
|251
|7
|
Centrocampista
|3
|111
|8
|
Centrocampista
|4
|154
|10
|
Centrocampista
|4
|304
|15
|
Centrocampista
|1
|23
|21
|
Centrocampista
|3
|183
|33
|
Centrocampista
|4
|115
|56
|
Centrocampista
|4
|276
|79
|
Centrocampista
|4
|299
|88
|
Centrocampista
|0
|0
|92
|
Centrocampista
|0
|0
|95
|
Centrocampista
|0
|0
|98
|
Centrocampista
|0
|0
|11
|
Attaccante
|2
|193
|12
|
Attaccante
|2
|156
|17
|
Attaccante
|3
|162
|27
|
Attaccante
|1
|10
|29
|
Attaccante
|2
|85
|30
|
Attaccante
|0
|0
