Milan, le presenze stagionali: 708 minuti per Ibrahimovic

Milan, i minuti giocati
MILANO – La classifica con i minuti giocati dai calciatori del Milan in questa stagione.
|1
|
Portiere
|2
|138
|84
|
Portiere
|0
|0
|86
|
Portiere
|0
|0
|90
|
Portiere
|0
|0
|96
|
Portiere
|0
|0
|99
|
Portiere
|24
|2259
|2
|
Difensore
|16
|1165
|12
|
Difensore
|16
|1329
|13
|
Difensore
|26
|2497
|19
|
Difensore
|22
|2038
|22
|
Difensore
|18
|1562
|24
|
Difensore
|4
|329
|37
|
Difensore
|0
|0
|43
|
Difensore
|5
|422
|46
|
Difensore
|3
|224
|93
|
Difensore
|0
|0
|4
|
Centrocampista
|20
|1717
|5
|
Centrocampista
|17
|866
|10
|
Centrocampista
|23
|2004
|20
|
Centrocampista
|7
|564
|33
|
Centrocampista
|9
|466
|39
|
Centrocampista
|17
|876
|56
|
Centrocampista
|2
|33
|79
|
Centrocampista
|23
|1954
|88
|
Centrocampista
|0
|0
|89
|
Centrocampista
|0
|0
|94
|
Centrocampista
|0
|0
|95
|
Centrocampista
|0
|0
|97
|
Centrocampista
|0
|0
|7
|
Attaccante
|16
|1010
|17
|
Attaccante
|21
|1140
|18
|
Attaccante
|15
|732
|21
|
Attaccante
|8
|708
|30
|
Attaccante
|0
|0
|87
|
Attaccante
|0
|0
|98
|
Attaccante
|1
|3
