Milan, le presenze stagionali: 364 minuti giocati da Kjaer

Le presenze e i minuti giocati dai calciatori rossoneri nel campionato di Serie A 2020-2021.

di Redazione Il Milanista
MILAN, ITALY - OCTOBER 17: Lautaro Martinez of Internazionale competes for the ball with Simon Kjaer of AC Milan during the Serie A match between FC Internazionale and AC Milan at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on October 17, 2020 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)
Milan, le presenze stagionali

MILANO – Le presenze e i minuti giocati dai calciatori rossoneri nel campionato di Serie A 2020-2021.

1

CIPRIAN TATARUSANU

Portiere

 0 0
87

MATTIA PALOSCHI

Portiere

 0 0
89

LEONARDO MARIA MOLERI

Portiere

 0 0
90

ANTONIO DONNARUMMA

Portiere

 0 0
96

ANDREAS JUNGDAL

Portiere

 0 0
99

GIANLUIGI DONNARUMMA

Portiere

 4 387
2

DAVIDE CALABRIA

Difensore

 4 387
5

DIOGO DALOT

Difensore

 0 0
13

ALESSIO ROMAGNOLI

Difensore

 1 98
14

ANDREA CONTI

Difensore

 0 0
19

THEO HERNANDEZ

Difensore

 4 387
20

PIERRE KALULU

Difensore

 0 0
22

MATEO MUSACCHIO

Difensore

 0 0
24

SIMON KJAER

Difensore

 4 364
43

LEO DUARTE

Difensore

 1 23
46

MATTEO GABBIA

Difensore

 3 289
91

LUCA STANGA

Difensore

 0 0
94

RICCARDO ODDI

Difensore

 0 0
97

MARCO ROMANO FRIGERIO

Difensore

 0 0
4

ISMAEL BENNACER

Centrocampista

 4 251
7

SAMUEL CASTILLEJO

Centrocampista

 3 111
8

SANDRO TONALI

Centrocampista

 4 154
10

HAKAN CALHANOGLU

Centrocampista

 4 304
15

JENS PETTER HAUGE

Centrocampista

 1 23
21

BRAHIM DIAZ

Centrocampista

 3 183
33

RADE KRUNIC

Centrocampista

 4 115
56

ALEXIS SAELEMAEKERS

Centrocampista

 4 276
79

FRANK KESSIE

Centrocampista

 4 299
88

ANTONIO MIONIC

Centrocampista

 0 0
92

GIACOMO OLZER

Centrocampista

 0 0
95

ANDREA CAPONE

Centrocampista

 0 0
98

ALESSIO BRAMBILLA

Centrocampista

 0 0
11

ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC

Attaccante

 2 193
12

ANTE REBIC

Attaccante

 2 156
17

RAFAEL LEAO

Attaccante

 3 162
27

DANIEL MALDINI

Attaccante

 1 10
29

LORENZO COLOMBO

Attaccante

 2 85
30

RICCARDO TONIN

Attaccante

 0 0
