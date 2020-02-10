News Milan Ultime notizie

Milan, le presenze stagionali: 23 su 23 per Romagnoli

La classifica con i minuti giocati dai calciatori del Milan in questa stagione.

di Redazione Il Milanista
Milan, i minuti giocati

MILANO – La classifica con i minuti giocati dai calciatori del Milan in questa stagione.

# GIOCATORE RUOLO PRESENZE MINUTI
1

ASMIR BEGOVIC

Portiere

 0 0
84

MATTEO SONCIN

Portiere

 0 0
86

LEONARDO MARIA MOLERI

Portiere

 0 0
90

ANTONIO DONNARUMMA

Portiere

 0 0
96

ANDREAS JUNGDAL

Portiere

 0 0
99

GIANLUIGI DONNARUMMA

Portiere

 22 2109
2

DAVIDE CALABRIA

Difensore

 14 1066
12

ANDREA CONTI

Difensore

 14 1140
13

ALESSIO ROMAGNOLI

Difensore

 23 2209
19

THEO HERNANDEZ

Difensore

 19 1750
22

MATEO MUSACCHIO

Difensore

 17 1542
24

SIMON KJAER

Difensore

 3 285
37

LEROY ABANDA

Difensore

 0 0
43

LEO DUARTE

Difensore

 5 422
46

MATTEO GABBIA

Difensore

 0 0
93

DIEGO LAXALT

Difensore

 0 0
4

ISMAEL BENNACER

Centrocampista

 17 1429
5

GIACOMO BONAVENTURA

Centrocampista

 15 802
10

HAKAN CALHANOGLU

Centrocampista

 21 1850
20

LUCAS BIGLIA

Centrocampista

 7 564
33

RADE KRUNIC

Centrocampista

 9 466
39

LUCAS PAQUETA’

Centrocampista

 16 804
56

ALEXIS SAELEMAEKERS

Centrocampista

 1 19
79

FRANK KESSIE

Centrocampista

 20 1666
88

ANTONIO MIONIC

Centrocampista

 0 0
89

ALESSANDRO SALA

Centrocampista

 0 0
94

MARCO BRESCIANINI

Centrocampista

 0 0
95

ANDREA CAPONE

Centrocampista

 0 0
97

EMANUELE TORRASI

Centrocampista

 0 0
7

SAMUEL CASTILLEJO

Attaccante

 13 736
17

RAFAEL LEAO

Attaccante

 19 1097
18

ANTE REBIC

Attaccante

 12 486
21

ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC

Attaccante

 5 420
87

SIAKA HAIDARA

Attaccante

 0 0
98

DANIEL MALDINI

Attaccante

 1 3

