Milan, le presenze stagionali: 23 minuti per il neo arrivato Hauge

Le presenze e i minuti giocati dai calciatori rossoneri nel campionato di Serie A 2020-2021.

di Redazione Il Milanista
Leao e Hauge
MILANO – Le presenze e i minuti giocati dai calciatori rossoneri nel campionato di Serie A 2020-2021.

1

CIPRIAN TATARUSANU

Portiere

 0 0
89

LEONARDO MARIA MOLERI

Portiere

 0 0
90

ANTONIO DONNARUMMA

Portiere

 0 0
96

ANDREAS JUNGDAL

Portiere

 0 0
99

GIANLUIGI DONNARUMMA

Portiere

 3 289
2

DAVIDE CALABRIA

Difensore

 3 289
13

ALESSIO ROMAGNOLI

Difensore

 0 0
14

ANDREA CONTI

Difensore

 0 0
19

THEO HERNANDEZ

Difensore

 3 289
20

PIERRE KALULU

Difensore

 0 0
22

MATEO MUSACCHIO

Difensore

 0 0
24

SIMON KJAER

Difensore

 3 266
43

LEO DUARTE

Difensore

 1 23
46

MATTEO GABBIA

Difensore

 3 289
58

GABRIELE BELLODI

Difensore

 0 0
91

LUCA STANGA

Difensore

 0 0
93

DIEGO LAXALT

Difensore

 0 0
94

RICCARDO ODDI

Difensore

 0 0
97

MARCO ROMANO FRIGERIO

Difensore

 0 0
4

ISMAEL BENNACER

Centrocampista

 3 153
8

SANDRO TONALI

Centrocampista

 3 145
10

HAKAN CALHANOGLU

Centrocampista

 3 206
15

JENS PETTER HAUGE

Centrocampista

 1 23
21

BRAHIM DIAZ

Centrocampista

 3 183
26

TOMMASO POBEGA

Centrocampista

 0 0
33

RADE KRUNIC

Centrocampista

 3 81
56

ALEXIS SAELEMAEKERS

Centrocampista

 3 212
79

FRANK KESSIE

Centrocampista

 3 210
88

ANTONIO MIONIC

Centrocampista

 0 0
92

GIACOMO OLZER

Centrocampista

 0 0
95

ANDREA CAPONE

Centrocampista

 0 0
98

ALESSIO BRAMBILLA

Centrocampista

 0 0
7

SAMUEL CASTILLEJO

Attaccante

 2 77
11

ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC

Attaccante

 1 95
12

ANTE REBIC

Attaccante

 2 156
17

RAFAEL LEAO

Attaccante

 2 98
27

DANIEL MALDINI

Attaccante

 1 10
29

LORENZO COLOMBO

Attaccante

 2 85
30

RICCARDO TONIN

Attaccante

 0 0
77

ALEN HALILOVIC

Attaccante

 0 0
