Milan, le presenze stagionali: 2204 minuti per G. Donnarumma

Milan, i minuti giocati
MILANO – La classifica con i minuti giocati dai calciatori del Milan in questa stagione.
|1
|
Portiere
|0
|0
|
0 (0)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|84
|
Portiere
|0
|0
|
0 (0)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|86
|
Portiere
|0
|0
|
0 (0)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|90
|
Portiere
|0
|0
|
0 (0)
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|96
|
Portiere
|0
|0
|
0 (0)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|99
|
Portiere
|23
|2204
|
0 (30)
|3
|0
|0
|4.937
|0
|0
|0
|2
|
Difensore
|15
|1161
|0
|2
|1
|1
|9.368
|2
|1
|6
|12
|
Difensore
|14
|1140
|0
|5
|0
|0
|10.393
|0
|1
|0
|13
|
Difensore
|24
|2304
|0
|4
|0
|0
|
10.34
|4
|0
|9
|19
|
Difensore
|20
|1845
|5
|7
|0
|0
|
10.43
|14
|1
|21
|22
|
Difensore
|17
|1542
|0
|4
|0
|1
|9.964
|1
|0
|3
|24
|
Difensore
|4
|329
|0
|1
|0
|0
|9.584
|0
|0
|2
|37
|
Difensore
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|43
|
Difensore
|5
|422
|0
|2
|0
|0
|9.452
|1
|0
|1
|46
|
Difensore
|1
|51
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5.644
|0
|0
|0
|93
|
Difensore
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|
Centrocampista
|18
|1524
|0
|11
|0
|0
|10.757
|1
|0
|3
|5
|
Centrocampista
|16
|827
|2
|1
|0
|0
|8.349
|7
|0
|11
|10
|
Centrocampista
|21
|1850
|3
|5
|0
|0
|
10.55
|26
|1
|48
|20
|
Centrocampista
|7
|564
|0
|3
|0
|0
|10.342
|0
|1
|2
|33
|
Centrocampista
|9
|466
|0
|3
|0
|0
|8.181
|1
|1
|3
|39
|
Centrocampista
|17
|876
|0
|5
|0
|0
|7.635
|9
|1
|18
|56
|
Centrocampista
|1
|19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|79
|
Centrocampista
|21
|1761
|1
|3
|0
|0
|10.553
|8
|1
|10
|88
|
Centrocampista
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|89
|
Centrocampista
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|94
|
Centrocampista
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|95
|
Centrocampista
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|97
|
Centrocampista
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|
Attaccante
|14
|831
|0
|2
|0
|1
|8.923
|9
|2
|14
|17
|
Attaccante
|20
|1103
|2
|0
|0
|0
|8.162
|15
|0
|23
|18
|
Attaccante
|13
|576
|5
|2
|0
|0
|7.296
|8
|0
|14
|21
|
Attaccante
|6
|515
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
8.66
|11
|1
|21
|87
|
Attaccante
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|98
|
Attaccante
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|389
|0
|0
|0
