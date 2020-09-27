News Milan Ultime notizie

Milan, le presenze stagionali: 17 minuti giocati da Tonali

Le presenze e i minuti giocati dai calciatori rossoneri nel campionato di Serie A 2020-2021.

di Redazione Il Milanista
MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 24: Sandro Tonali of AC Milan looks on during the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round match between AC Milan and Bodo Glimt at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on September 24, 2020 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images)
Milan, le presenze stagionali

MILANO – Le presenze e i minuti giocati dai calciatori rossoneri nel campionato di Serie A 2020-2021.

1

CIPRIAN TATARUSANU

Portiere

 0 0
89

LEONARDO MARIA MOLERI

Portiere

 0 0
90

ANTONIO DONNARUMMA

Portiere

 0 0
96

ANDREAS JUNGDAL

Portiere

 0 0
99

GIANLUIGI DONNARUMMA

Portiere

 1 95
2

DAVIDE CALABRIA

Difensore

 1 95
13

ALESSIO ROMAGNOLI

Difensore

 0 0
14

ANDREA CONTI

Difensore

 0 0
19

THEO HERNANDEZ

Difensore

 1 95
20

PIERRE KALULU

Difensore

 0 0
22

MATEO MUSACCHIO

Difensore

 0 0
24

SIMON KJAER

Difensore

 1 72
43

LEO DUARTE

Difensore

 1 23
46

MATTEO GABBIA

Difensore

 1 95
58

GABRIELE BELLODI

Difensore

 0 0
91

LUCA STANGA

Difensore

 0 0
93

DIEGO LAXALT

Difensore

 0 0
94

RICCARDO ODDI

Difensore

 0 0
97

MARCO ROMANO FRIGERIO

Difensore

 0 0
4

ISMAEL BENNACER

Centrocampista

 1 87
8

SANDRO TONALI

Centrocampista

 1 17
10

HAKAN CALHANOGLU

Centrocampista

 1 72
21

BRAHIM DIAZ

Centrocampista

 1 23
26

TOMMASO POBEGA

Centrocampista

 0 0
33

RADE KRUNIC

Centrocampista

 1 8
39

LUCAS PAQUETA’

Centrocampista

 0 0
56

ALEXIS SAELEMAEKERS

Centrocampista

 1 49
79

FRANK KESSIE

Centrocampista

 1 78
88

ANTONIO MIONIC

Centrocampista

 0 0
92

GIACOMO OLZER

Centrocampista

 0 0
95

ANDREA CAPONE

Centrocampista

 0 0
98

ALESSIO BRAMBILLA

Centrocampista

 0 0
7

SAMUEL CASTILLEJO

Attaccante

 1 46
11

ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC

Attaccante

 1 95
12

ANTE REBIC

Attaccante

 1 95
17

RAFAEL LEAO

Attaccante

 0 0
27

DANIEL MALDINI

Attaccante

 0 0
29

LORENZO COLOMBO

Attaccante

 0 0
30

RICCARDO TONIN

Attaccante

 0 0
77

ALEN HALILOVIC

Attaccante

 0 0
