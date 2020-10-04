News Milan Ultime notizie

Milan, le presenze stagionali: 169 minuti giocati da Kjaer

Le presenze e i minuti giocati dai calciatori rossoneri nel campionato di Serie A 2020-2021.

di Redazione Il Milanista
MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 24: Simon Kjaer of AC Milan gestures during the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round match between AC Milan and Bodo Glimt at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on September 24, 2020 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images)
Milan, le presenze stagionali

MILANO – Le presenze e i minuti giocati dai calciatori rossoneri nel campionato di Serie A 2020-2021.

1

CIPRIAN TATARUSANU

Portiere

 0 0
89

LEONARDO MARIA MOLERI

Portiere

 0 0
90

ANTONIO DONNARUMMA

Portiere

 0 0
96

ANDREAS JUNGDAL

Portiere

 0 0
99

GIANLUIGI DONNARUMMA

Portiere

 2 192
2

DAVIDE CALABRIA

Difensore

 2 192
13

ALESSIO ROMAGNOLI

Difensore

 0 0
14

ANDREA CONTI

Difensore

 0 0
19

THEO HERNANDEZ

Difensore

 2 192
20

PIERRE KALULU

Difensore

 0 0
22

MATEO MUSACCHIO

Difensore

 0 0
24

SIMON KJAER

Difensore

 2 169
43

LEO DUARTE

Difensore

 1 23
46

MATTEO GABBIA

Difensore

 2 192
58

GABRIELE BELLODI

Difensore

 0 0
91

LUCA STANGA

Difensore

 0 0
93

DIEGO LAXALT

Difensore

 0 0
94

RICCARDO ODDI

Difensore

 0 0
97

MARCO ROMANO FRIGERIO

Difensore

 0 0
4

ISMAEL BENNACER

Centrocampista

 2 118
8

SANDRO TONALI

Centrocampista

 2 83
10

HAKAN CALHANOGLU

Centrocampista

 2 158
21

BRAHIM DIAZ

Centrocampista

 2 109
26

TOMMASO POBEGA

Centrocampista

 0 0
33

RADE KRUNIC

Centrocampista

 2 19
39

LUCAS PAQUETA’

Centrocampista

 0 0
56

ALEXIS SAELEMAEKERS

Centrocampista

 2 115
79

FRANK KESSIE

Centrocampista

 2 175
88

ANTONIO MIONIC

Centrocampista

 0 0
92

GIACOMO OLZER

Centrocampista

 0 0
95

ANDREA CAPONE

Centrocampista

 0 0
98

ALESSIO BRAMBILLA

Centrocampista

 0 0
7

SAMUEL CASTILLEJO

Attaccante

 2 77
11

ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC

Attaccante

 1 95
12

ANTE REBIC

Attaccante

 2 156
17

RAFAEL LEAO

Attaccante

 1 11
27

DANIEL MALDINI

Attaccante

 0 0
29

LORENZO COLOMBO

Attaccante

 1 36
30

RICCARDO TONIN

Attaccante

 0 0
77

ALEN HALILOVIC

Attaccante

 0 0

 

