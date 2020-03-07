News Milan Ultime notizie

Milan, le presenze stagionali: 1237 minuti per Andrea Conti

La classifica con i minuti giocati dai calciatori del Milan in questa stagione in Serie A.

di Redazione Il Milanista
Milan, i minuti giocati

MILANO – La classifica con i minuti giocati dai calciatori del Milan in questa stagione.

1

ASMIR BEGOVIC

Portiere

 1 42
84

MATTEO SONCIN

Portiere

 0 0
86

LEONARDO MARIA MOLERI

Portiere

 0 0
90

ANTONIO DONNARUMMA

Portiere

 0 0
96

ANDREAS JUNGDAL

Portiere

 0 0
99

GIANLUIGI DONNARUMMA

Portiere

 24 2259
2

DAVIDE CALABRIA

Difensore

 15 1161
12

ANDREA CONTI

Difensore

 15 1237
13

ALESSIO ROMAGNOLI

Difensore

 25 2401
19

THEO HERNANDEZ

Difensore

 21 1942
22

MATEO MUSACCHIO

Difensore

 18 1562
24

SIMON KJAER

Difensore

 4 329
37

LEROY ABANDA

Difensore

 0 0
43

LEO DUARTE

Difensore

 5 422
46

MATTEO GABBIA

Difensore

 2 128
93

DIEGO LAXALT

Difensore

 0 0
4

ISMAEL BENNACER

Centrocampista

 19 1621
5

GIACOMO BONAVENTURA

Centrocampista

 16 827
10

HAKAN CALHANOGLU

Centrocampista

 22 1947
20

LUCAS BIGLIA

Centrocampista

 7 564
33

RADE KRUNIC

Centrocampista

 9 466
39

LUCAS PAQUETA’

Centrocampista

 17 876
56

ALEXIS SAELEMAEKERS

Centrocampista

 2 33
79

FRANK KESSIE

Centrocampista

 22 1858
88

ANTONIO MIONIC

Centrocampista

 0 0
89

ALESSANDRO SALA

Centrocampista

 0 0
94

MARCO BRESCIANINI

Centrocampista

 0 0
95

ANDREA CAPONE

Centrocampista

 0 0
97

EMANUELE TORRASI

Centrocampista

 0 0
7

SAMUEL CASTILLEJO

Attaccante

 15 914
17

RAFAEL LEAO

Attaccante

 20 1103
18

ANTE REBIC

Attaccante

 14 673
21

ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC

Attaccante

 7 612
87

SIAKA HAIDARA

Attaccante

 0 0
98

DANIEL MALDINI

Attaccante

 1 3

0 Commenta qui
0 Commenta qui

