Milan, le presenze: altri 90 minuti giocati da Romagnoli

Milan, i minuti giocati
MILANO – La classifica con i minuti giocati dai calciatori del Milan in questa stagione.
|#
|GIOCATORE
|RUOLO
|PRESENZE
|MINUTI
|1
|
Portiere
|0
|0
|84
|
Portiere
|0
|0
|86
|
Portiere
|0
|0
|90
|
Portiere
|0
|0
|96
|
Portiere
|0
|0
|99
|
Portiere
|19
|1821
|2
|
Difensore
|13
|988
|12
|
Difensore
|12
|949
|13
|
Difensore
|20
|1921
|19
|
Difensore
|16
|1462
|22
|
Difensore
|16
|1445
|24
|
Difensore
|1
|94
|37
|
Difensore
|0
|0
|43
|
Difensore
|5
|422
|46
|
Difensore
|0
|0
|68
|
Difensore
|5
|413
|85
|
Difensore
|0
|0
|4
|
Centrocampista
|15
|1238
|5
|
Centrocampista
|13
|726
|10
|
Centrocampista
|18
|1578
|20
|
Centrocampista
|7
|564
|33
|
Centrocampista
|8
|450
|39
|
Centrocampista
|14
|758
|79
|
Centrocampista
|17
|1393
|88
|
Centrocampista
|0
|0
|89
|
Centrocampista
|0
|0
|94
|
Centrocampista
|0
|0
|95
|
Centrocampista
|0
|0
|97
|
Centrocampista
|0
|0
|7
|
Attaccante
|10
|468
|8
|
Attaccante
|16
|1450
|9
|
Attaccante
|18
|1263
|17
|
Attaccante
|16
|925
|18
|
Attaccante
|9
|269
|21
|
Attaccante
|3
|229
|87
|
Attaccante
|0
|0
|98
|
Attaccante
|0
|0
