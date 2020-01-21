News Milan Ultime notizie

Milan, le presenze: 468 minuti giocati da Samu Castillejo

La classifica con i minuti giocati dai calciatori del Milan in questa stagione.

di Redazione Il Milanista
Milan, i minuti giocati

Il Milan è la squadra con la media d'età più bassa in Serie A

# GIOCATORE RUOLO PRESENZE MINUTI
1

ASMIR BEGOVIC

Portiere

 0 0
84

MATTEO SONCIN

Portiere

 0 0
86

LEONARDO MARIA MOLERI

Portiere

 0 0
90

ANTONIO DONNARUMMA

Portiere

 0 0
96

ANDREAS JUNGDAL

Portiere

 0 0
99

GIANLUIGI DONNARUMMA

Portiere

 19 1821
2

DAVIDE CALABRIA

Difensore

 13 988
12

ANDREA CONTI

Difensore

 12 949
13

ALESSIO ROMAGNOLI

Difensore

 20 1921
19

THEO HERNANDEZ

Difensore

 16 1462
22

MATEO MUSACCHIO

Difensore

 16 1445
24

SIMON KJAER

Difensore

 1 94
37

LEROY ABANDA

Difensore

 0 0
43

LEO DUARTE

Difensore

 5 422
46

MATTEO GABBIA

Difensore

 0 0
68

RICARDO RODRIGUEZ

Difensore

 5 413
85

ALESSANDRO NEGRI

Difensore

 0 0
4

ISMAEL BENNACER

Centrocampista

 15 1238
5

GIACOMO BONAVENTURA

Centrocampista

 13 726
10

HAKAN CALHANOGLU

Centrocampista

 18 1578
20

LUCAS BIGLIA

Centrocampista

 7 564
33

RADE KRUNIC

Centrocampista

 8 450
39

LUCAS PAQUETA’

Centrocampista

 14 758
79

FRANK KESSIE

Centrocampista

 17 1393
88

ANTONIO MIONIC

Centrocampista

 0 0
89

ALESSANDRO SALA

Centrocampista

 0 0
94

MARCO BRESCIANINI

Centrocampista

 0 0
95

ANDREA CAPONE

Centrocampista

 0 0
97

EMANUELE TORRASI

Centrocampista

 0 0
7

SAMUEL CASTILLEJO

Attaccante

 10 468
8

SUSO

Attaccante

 16 1450
9

KRZYSZTOF PIATEK

Attaccante

 18 1263
17

RAFAEL LEAO

Attaccante

 16 925
18

ANTE REBIC

Attaccante

 9 269
21

ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC

Attaccante

 3 229
87

SIAKA HAIDARA

Attaccante

 0 0
98

DANIEL MALDINI

Attaccante

 0 0

