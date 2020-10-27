Milan, il comunicato sui casi di Covid registrati

Il portale del tifoso del Milan: Ultime notizie rossonere, calcio mercato, interviste, esclusive, formazioni, rassegna stampa, video, aggiornamenti sulle partite in diretta, curiosità e voci su AcMilan by IlMilanista.it
Il recap di quanto dichiarato ieri dalla società sorronsera.
di Redazione Il Milanista
GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 22: Jens Petter Hauge of AC Milan celebrates after scoring his sides third goal during the UEFA Europa League Group H stage match between Celtic and AC Milan at Celtic Park on October 22, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)
MILANO – Ecco il comunicato ufficiale con cui il Milan ha registrato ieri due nuovi positivi in squadra:
“AC Milan comunica che gli esiti pervenuti ieri sera dal laboratorio hanno riscontrato una positività al tampone di Gianluigi Donnarumma, Jens Petter Hauge e di altri tre membri del gruppo squadra. Tutti sono asintomatici, sono stati immediatamente sottoposti ad isolamento domiciliare e sono state informate le autorità sanitarie locali.