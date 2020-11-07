Milan, i risultati in Serie A: domani per la sesta vittoria su sette

Milan, i risultati in Serie A
MILANO – I risultati del Milan completi nella stagione 2020-2021 del campionato di Serie A.
|
Giornata
|
Data
|
Orario
|
Luogo
|
Posto
|Avversario
|
Sistema di gioco
|
Spett.
|
Risultato
|
lun 21/set/2020
|
20:45
|
C
|
(1.)
|Bologna (13.)
|
4-2-3-1
|
1.000x
|
dom 27/set/2020
|
18:00
|
T
|
(6.)
|Crotone (17.)
|
4-2-3-1
|
x
|
dom 04/ott/2020
|
18:00
|
C
|
(4.)
|Spezia (11.)
|
4-2-3-1
|
x
|
sab 17/ott/2020
|
18:00
|
T
|
(2.)
|Inter (5.)
|
4-2-3-1
|1.000
|
lun 26/ott/2020
|
20:45
|
C
|
(1.)
|Roma (8.)
|
4-2-3-1
|
x
|
dom 01/nov/2020
|
12:30
|
T
|
(1.)
|Udinese (18.)
|
4-2-3-1
|
x
