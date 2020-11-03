News Milan Ultime notizie

Milan, i risultati in Serie A: conquistata la quinta vittoria

I risultati del Milan completi nella stagione 2020-2021 del campionato di Serie A.

di Redazione Il Milanista
UDINE, ITALY - NOVEMBER 01: Zlatan Ibrahimovic of AC Milan scores his team's second goal during the Serie A match between Udinese Calcio and AC Milan at Dacia Arena on November 01, 2020 in Udine, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)
Dì la tua 0
Dì la tua 0 
Milan, i risultati in Serie A
Email
Dì la tua 0
0 Commenta qui

Inserisci qui il tuo commento

Login / Registrati

Ho dimenticato la Password

Login / Registrati

Ho già un Account

Recupera Password

Ho già un Account

accettazione privacy