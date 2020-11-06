News Milan Ultime notizie

Milan, i risultati in Serie A: arriva la prima sconfitta stagionale in EL

I risultati del Milan completi nella stagione 2020-2021 del campionato di Serie A.

di Redazione Il Milanista
MILAN, ITALY - NOVEMBER 05: Renato Sanches of LOSC Lille competes for the ball with Hakan Calhanoglu of AC Milan during the UEFA Europa League Group H stage match between AC Milan and LOSC Lille at San Siro Stadium on November 5, 2020 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)
Dì la tua 0
Dì la tua 0 
Milan, i risultati in Serie A
Email
Dì la tua 0
0 Commenta qui

Inserisci qui il tuo commento

Login / Registrati

Ho dimenticato la Password

Login / Registrati

Ho già un Account

Recupera Password

Ho già un Account

accettazione privacy