News Milan Ultime notizie

Milan, i rifinitori stagionali: un assist in campionato per Kessie

Gli assist e i rifinitori rossoneri durante la stagione 2020-2021 del campionato di Serie A e in tutte le competizioni.

di Redazione Il Milanista
MILAN, ITALY - OCTOBER 17: Lautaro Martinez of FC Internazionale competes for the ball with Simon Kjær and Franck Kessie of AC Milan during the Serie A match between FC Internazionale and AC Milan at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on October 17, 2020 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli - Inter/Inter via Getty Images)
Milan, i rifinitori stagionali

MILANO – Gli assist e i rifinitori rossoneri durante la stagione 2020-2021 del campionato di Serie A.

3 – Rafael Leao (Inter, Roma x2)

1 – Theo Hernandez (Bologna), Kessie (Spezia), Calhanoglu (Spezia)

MILAN, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 24: Theo Hernandez of AC Milan in action during the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round match between AC Milan and Bodo Glimt at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on September 24, 2020 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images)

CLASSIFICA GENERALE

3 – Calhanoglu (Shamrock Rovers, Bodo, Spezia), Leao (Inter, Roma x2)

2 – Castillejo (Bodo, Celtic), Theo Hernandez (Bologna, Celtic)

1 – Kessie (Spezia), Saelemaekers (Celtic), Ibrahimovic (Sparta Praga), Dalot (Sparta Praga), Bennacer (Sparta Praga)

