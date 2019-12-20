Milan, i rifinitori stagionali: nessun assist per Piatek

Milan, gli assist stagionali
MILANO – La classifica degli assist per i calciatori del Milan nel campionato di Serie A.
|#
|GIOCATORE
|RUOLO
|Assist Totali
|25
|
Portiere
|0
|84
|
Portiere
|0
|86
|
Portiere
|0
|90
|
Portiere
|0
|96
|
Portiere
|0
|99
|
Portiere
|0
|2
|
Difensore
|1
|12
|
Difensore
|0
|13
|
Difensore
|0
|19
|
Difensore
|0
|22
|
Difensore
|0
|31
|
Difensore
|0
|37
|
Difensore
|0
|43
|
Difensore
|0
|46
|
Difensore
|0
|68
|
Difensore
|0
|85
|
Difensore
|0
|4
|
Centrocampista
|0
|5
|
Centrocampista
|0
|10
|
Centrocampista
|1
|20
|
Centrocampista
|1
|33
|
Centrocampista
|1
|39
|
Centrocampista
|1
|79
|
Centrocampista
|0
|88
|
Centrocampista
|0
|89
|
Centrocampista
|0
|94
|
Centrocampista
|0
|95
|
Centrocampista
|0
|97
|
Centrocampista
|0
|7
|
Attaccante
|0
|8
|
Attaccante
|2
|9
|
Attaccante
|0
|11
|
Attaccante
|0
|17
|
Attaccante
|0
|18
|
Attaccante
|0
|87
|
Attaccante
|0
|98
|
Attaccante
|0
