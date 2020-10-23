News Milan Ultime notizie

Milan, i rifinitori stagionali: in EL assist per Castillejo, Theo e Saelemaekers

Gli assist e i rifinitori rossoneri durante la stagione 2020-2021 del campionato di Serie A e in tutte le competizioni.

di Redazione Il Milanista
GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 22: Ryan Christie of Celtic looks to break past Theo Hernández of AC Milan during the UEFA Europa League Group H stage match between Celtic and AC Milan at Celtic Park on October 22, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)
Milan, i rifinitori stagionali

MILANO – Gli assist e i rifinitori rossoneri durante la stagione 2020-2021 del campionato di Serie A.

1 – Theo Hernandez (Bologna), Kessie (Spezia), Calhanoglu (Spezia), Leao (Inter)

MILAN, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 24: Theo Hernandez of AC Milan in action during the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round match between AC Milan and Bodo Glimt at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on September 24, 2020 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images)

CLASSIFICA GENERALE

3 – Calhanoglu (Shamrock Rovers, Bodo)

2 – Castillejo (Bodo, Celtic), Theo Hernandez (Bologna, Celtic)

1 – Kessie (Spezia), Leao (Inter), Saelemaekers (Celtic)

