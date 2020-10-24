News Milan Ultime notizie

Milan, i rifinitori stagionali: due assist totali per Castillejo

Gli assist e i rifinitori rossoneri durante la stagione 2020-2021 del campionato di Serie A e in tutte le competizioni.

di Redazione Il Milanista
TALLAGHT, IRELAND - SEPTEMBER 17: Samu Castillejo of AC Milan runs with the ball during the UEFA Europa League second qualifying round match between Shamrock Rovers and AC Milan at Tallaght Stadium on September 17, 2020 in Tallaght, Ireland. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)
Milan, i rifinitori stagionali

MILANO – Gli assist e i rifinitori rossoneri durante la stagione 2020-2021 del campionato di Serie A.

1 – Theo Hernandez (Bologna), Kessie (Spezia), Calhanoglu (Spezia), Leao (Inter)

MILAN, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 24: Theo Hernandez of AC Milan in action during the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round match between AC Milan and Bodo Glimt at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on September 24, 2020 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images)

CLASSIFICA GENERALE

3 – Calhanoglu (Shamrock Rovers, Bodo)

2 – Castillejo (Bodo, Celtic), Theo Hernandez (Bologna, Celtic)

1 – Kessie (Spezia), Leao (Inter), Saelemaekers (Celtic)

