Il portale del tifoso del Milan: Ultime notizie rossonere, calcio mercato, interviste, esclusive, formazioni, rassegna stampa, video, aggiornamenti sulle partite in diretta, curiosità e voci su AcMilan by IlMilanista.it
Milan, i rifinitori stagionali: due assist totali per Castillejo
Gli assist e i rifinitori rossoneri durante la stagione 2020-2021 del campionato di Serie A e in tutte le competizioni.
di Redazione Il Milanista
TALLAGHT, IRELAND - SEPTEMBER 17: Samu Castillejo of AC Milan runs with the ball during the UEFA Europa League second qualifying round match between Shamrock Rovers and AC Milan at Tallaght Stadium on September 17, 2020 in Tallaght, Ireland. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)