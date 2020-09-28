Il portale del tifoso del Milan: Ultime notizie rossonere, calcio mercato, interviste, esclusive, formazioni, rassegna stampa, video, aggiornamenti sulle partite in diretta, curiosità e voci su AcMilan by IlMilanista.it
Milan, i rifinitori stagionali: contro il Crotone nessun assist a referto
Milan, i rifinitori stagionali: contro il Crotone nessun assist a referto
Gli assist e i rifinitori rossoneri durante la stagione 2020-2021 del campionato di Serie A e in tutte le competizioni.
di Redazione Il Milanista
CROTONE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 27: Lisandro Magallan of Crotone competes for the ball with Alexis Saelemaekers of Milan during the Serie A match between FC Crotone and AC Milan at Stadio Comunale Ezio Scida on September 27, 2020 in Crotone, Italy. (Photo by Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images)