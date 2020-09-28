News Milan Ultime notizie

Milan, i rifinitori stagionali: contro il Crotone nessun assist a referto

Gli assist e i rifinitori rossoneri durante la stagione 2020-2021 del campionato di Serie A e in tutte le competizioni.

di Redazione Il Milanista
CROTONE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 27: Lisandro Magallan of Crotone competes for the ball with Alexis Saelemaekers of Milan during the Serie A match between FC Crotone and AC Milan at Stadio Comunale Ezio Scida on September 27, 2020 in Crotone, Italy. (Photo by Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images)
Milan, i rifinitori stagionali

MILANO – Gli assist e i rifinitori rossoneri durante la stagione 2020-2021 del campionato di Serie A.

1 – Theo Hernandez (Bologna)

CLASSIFICA GENERALE

2 – Calhanoglu (Shamrock Rovers, Bodo)

1 – Theo Hernandez (Bologna), Castillejo (Bodo)

