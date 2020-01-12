News Milan Ultime notizie

Milan, i minuti giocati: Romagnoli completa il girone d’andata

Milan, i minuti giocati: Romagnoli completa il girone d’andata

La classifica con i minuti giocati dai calciatori del Milan in questa stagione.

di Redazione Il Milanista
Dì la tua 0
Dì la tua 0

Milan, i minuti giocati

Il Milan è la squadra con la media d'età più bassa in Serie A

MILANO – La classifica con i minuti giocati dai calciatori del Milan in questa stagione.

# GIOCATORE RUOLO PRESENZE MINUTI
25

PEPE REINA

Portiere

 1 100
84

MATTEO SONCIN

Portiere

 0 0
86

LEONARDO MARIA MOLERI

Portiere

 0 0
90

ANTONIO DONNARUMMA

Portiere

 0 0
96

ANDREAS JUNGDAL

Portiere

 0 0
99

GIANLUIGI DONNARUMMA

Portiere

 18 1727
2

DAVIDE CALABRIA

Difensore

 13 988
12

ANDREA CONTI

Difensore

 11 855
13

ALESSIO ROMAGNOLI

Difensore

 19 1827
19

THEO HERNANDEZ

Difensore

 15 1368
22

MATEO MUSACCHIO

Difensore

 16 1445
31

MATTIA CALDARA

Difensore

 0 0
37

LEROY ABANDA

Difensore

 0 0
43

LEO DUARTE

Difensore

 5 422
46

MATTEO GABBIA

Difensore

 0 0
68

RICARDO RODRIGUEZ

Difensore

 5 413
85

ALESSANDRO NEGRI

Difensore

 0 0
4

ISMAEL BENNACER

Centrocampista

 14 1144
5

GIACOMO BONAVENTURA

Centrocampista

 12 681
10

HAKAN CALHANOGLU

Centrocampista

 18 1578
20

LUCAS BIGLIA

Centrocampista

 7 564
33

RADE KRUNIC

Centrocampista

 7 433
39

LUCAS PAQUETA’

Centrocampista

 14 758
79

FRANK KESSIE

Centrocampista

 16 1299
88

ANTONIO MIONIC

Centrocampista

 0 0
89

ALESSANDRO SALA

Centrocampista

 0 0
94

MARCO BRESCIANINI

Centrocampista

 0 0
95

ANDREA CAPONE

Centrocampista

 0 0
97

EMANUELE TORRASI

Centrocampista

 0 0
7

SAMUEL CASTILLEJO

Attaccante

 9 391
8

SUSO

Attaccante

 16 1450
9

KRZYSZTOF PIATEK

Attaccante

 18 1263
11

FABIO BORINI

Attaccante

 2 79
17

RAFAEL LEAO

Attaccante

 15 831
18

ANTE REBIC

Attaccante

 8 220
21

ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC

Attaccante

 2 135
87

SIAKA HAIDARA

Attaccante

 0 0
98

DANIEL MALDINI

Attaccante

 0 0

CLICCA QUI>Intanto, ecco tutte le principali notizie dal mondo Milan in aggiornamento live

Caricamento sondaggio...

Email
Dì la tua 0
0 Commenta qui

Inserisci qui il tuo commento

Login / Registrati

Ho dimenticato la Password

Login / Registrati

Ho già un Account

Recupera Password

Ho già un Account

accettazione privacy