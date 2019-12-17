News Milan Ultime notizie

Milan, i minuti giocati: Romagnoli ancora unico stakanovista

La classifica con i minuti giocati dai calciatori del Milan in questa stagione.

di Redazione Il Milanista
Il Milan è la squadra con la media d'età più bassa in Serie A

MILANO – La classifica con i minuti giocati dai calciatori del Milan in questa stagione.

# GIOCATORE RUOLO PRESENZE MINUTI
25

PEPE REINA

Portiere

 1 100
84

MATTEO SONCIN

Portiere

 0 0
86

LEONARDO MARIA MOLERI

Portiere

 0 0
90

ANTONIO DONNARUMMA

Portiere

 0 0
96

ANDREAS JUNGDAL

Portiere

 0 0
99

GIANLUIGI DONNARUMMA

Portiere

 15 1443
2

DAVIDE CALABRIA

Difensore

 10 773
12

ANDREA CONTI

Difensore

 9 740
13

ALESSIO ROMAGNOLI

Difensore

 16 1543
19

THEO HERNANDEZ

Difensore

 13 1175
22

MATEO MUSACCHIO

Difensore

 13 1161
31

MATTIA CALDARA

Difensore

 0 0
37

LEROY ABANDA

Difensore

 0 0
43

LEO DUARTE

Difensore

 5 422
46

MATTEO GABBIA

Difensore

 0 0
68

RICARDO RODRIGUEZ

Difensore

 4 368
85

ALESSANDRO NEGRI

Difensore

 0 0
4

ISMAEL BENNACER

Centrocampista

 11 860
5

GIACOMO BONAVENTURA

Centrocampista

 9 527
10

HAKAN CALHANOGLU

Centrocampista

 15 1326
20

LUCAS BIGLIA

Centrocampista

 7 564
33

RADE KRUNIC

Centrocampista

 6 345
39

LUCAS PAQUETA’

Centrocampista

 13 749
79

FRANK KESSIE

Centrocampista

 14 1112
88

ANTONIO MIONIC

Centrocampista

 0 0
89

ALESSANDRO SALA

Centrocampista

 0 0
94

MARCO BRESCIANINI

Centrocampista

 0 0
95

ANDREA CAPONE

Centrocampista

 0 0
97

EMANUELE TORRASI

Centrocampista

 0 0
7

SAMUEL CASTILLEJO

Attaccante

 7 289
8

SUSO

Attaccante

 14 1268
9

KRZYSZTOF PIATEK

Attaccante

 16 1178
11

FABIO BORINI

Attaccante

 2 79
17

RAFAEL LEAO

Attaccante

 12 611
18

ANTE REBIC

Attaccante

 7 214
87

SIAKA HAIDARA

Attaccante

 0 0
98

DANIEL MALDINI

Attaccante

 0 0

