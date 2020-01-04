News Milan Ultime notizie

Milan, i minuti giocati: 702 minuti per Rafael Leao

Milan, i minuti giocati: 702 minuti per Rafael Leao

La classifica con i minuti giocati dai calciatori del Milan in questa stagione.

di Redazione Il Milanista
Dì la tua 0
Dì la tua 0

Milan, i minuti giocati

Il Milan è la squadra con la media d'età più bassa in Serie A

MILANO – La classifica con i minuti giocati dai calciatori del Milan in questa stagione.

# GIOCATORE RUOLO PRESENZE MINUTI
25

PEPE REINA

Portiere

 1 100
84

MATTEO SONCIN

Portiere

 0 0
86

LEONARDO MARIA MOLERI

Portiere

 0 0
90

ANTONIO DONNARUMMA

Portiere

 0 0
96

ANDREAS JUNGDAL

Portiere

 0 0
99

GIANLUIGI DONNARUMMA

Portiere

 16 1534
2

DAVIDE CALABRIA

Difensore

 11 819
12

ANDREA CONTI

Difensore

 10 831
13

ALESSIO ROMAGNOLI

Difensore

 17 1634
19

THEO HERNANDEZ

Difensore

 13 1175
22

MATEO MUSACCHIO

Difensore

 14 1252
31

MATTIA CALDARA

Difensore

 0 0
37

LEROY ABANDA

Difensore

 0 0
43

LEO DUARTE

Difensore

 5 422
46

MATTEO GABBIA

Difensore

 0 0
68

RICARDO RODRIGUEZ

Difensore

 5 413
85

ALESSANDRO NEGRI

Difensore

 0 0
4

ISMAEL BENNACER

Centrocampista

 12 951
5

GIACOMO BONAVENTURA

Centrocampista

 10 591
10

HAKAN CALHANOGLU

Centrocampista

 16 1417
20

LUCAS BIGLIA

Centrocampista

 7 564
33

RADE KRUNIC

Centrocampista

 6 345
39

LUCAS PAQUETA’

Centrocampista

 13 749
79

FRANK KESSIE

Centrocampista

 15 1203
88

ANTONIO MIONIC

Centrocampista

 0 0
89

ALESSANDRO SALA

Centrocampista

 0 0
94

MARCO BRESCIANINI

Centrocampista

 0 0
95

ANDREA CAPONE

Centrocampista

 0 0
97

EMANUELE TORRASI

Centrocampista

 0 0
7

SAMUEL CASTILLEJO

Attaccante

 8 295
8

SUSO

Attaccante

 15 1353
9

KRZYSZTOF PIATEK

Attaccante

 17 1205
11

FABIO BORINI

Attaccante

 2 79
17

RAFAEL LEAO

Attaccante

 13 702
18

ANTE REBIC

Attaccante

 7 214
87

SIAKA HAIDARA

Attaccante

 0 0
98

DANIEL MALDINI

Attaccante

 0 0

CLICCA QUI>Intanto, ecco tutte le principali notizie dal mondo Milan in aggiornamento live

Caricamento sondaggio...

Email
Dì la tua 0
0 Commenta qui

Inserisci qui il tuo commento

Login / Registrati

Ho dimenticato la Password

Login / Registrati

Ho già un Account

Recupera Password

Ho già un Account

accettazione privacy