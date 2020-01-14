Milan, i minuti giocati: 391 minuti per Samu Castillejo

Milan, i minuti giocati
MILANO – La classifica con i minuti giocati dai calciatori del Milan in questa stagione.
|#
|GIOCATORE
|RUOLO
|PRESENZE
|MINUTI
|25
|
Portiere
|1
|100
|84
|
Portiere
|0
|0
|86
|
Portiere
|0
|0
|90
|
Portiere
|0
|0
|96
|
Portiere
|0
|0
|99
|
Portiere
|18
|1727
|2
|
Difensore
|13
|988
|12
|
Difensore
|11
|855
|13
|
Difensore
|19
|1827
|19
|
Difensore
|15
|1368
|22
|
Difensore
|16
|1445
|31
|
Difensore
|0
|0
|37
|
Difensore
|0
|0
|43
|
Difensore
|5
|422
|46
|
Difensore
|0
|0
|68
|
Difensore
|5
|413
|85
|
Difensore
|0
|0
|4
|
Centrocampista
|14
|1144
|5
|
Centrocampista
|12
|681
|10
|
Centrocampista
|18
|1578
|20
|
Centrocampista
|7
|564
|33
|
Centrocampista
|7
|433
|39
|
Centrocampista
|14
|758
|79
|
Centrocampista
|16
|1299
|88
|
Centrocampista
|0
|0
|89
|
Centrocampista
|0
|0
|94
|
Centrocampista
|0
|0
|95
|
Centrocampista
|0
|0
|97
|
Centrocampista
|0
|0
|7
|
Attaccante
|9
|391
|8
|
Attaccante
|16
|1450
|9
|
Attaccante
|18
|1263
|11
|
Attaccante
|2
|79
|17
|
Attaccante
|15
|831
|18
|
Attaccante
|8
|220
|21
|
Attaccante
|2
|135
|87
|
Attaccante
|0
|0
|98
|
Attaccante
|0
|0
CLICCA QUI>Intanto, ecco tutte le principali notizie dal mondo Milan in aggiornamento live
- Login o Registrazione