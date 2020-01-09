Milan, i minuti giocati: 1263 minuti per il partente (?) Piatek

Milan, i minuti giocati
MILANO – La classifica con i minuti giocati dai calciatori del Milan in questa stagione.
|#
|GIOCATORE
|RUOLO
|PRESENZE
|MINUTI
|25
|
Portiere
|1
|100
|84
|
Portiere
|0
|0
|86
|
Portiere
|0
|0
|90
|
Portiere
|0
|0
|96
|
Portiere
|0
|0
|99
|
Portiere
|17
|1631
|2
|
Difensore
|12
|916
|12
|
Difensore
|10
|831
|13
|
Difensore
|18
|1731
|19
|
Difensore
|14
|1272
|22
|
Difensore
|15
|1349
|31
|
Difensore
|0
|0
|37
|
Difensore
|0
|0
|43
|
Difensore
|5
|422
|46
|
Difensore
|0
|0
|68
|
Difensore
|5
|413
|85
|
Difensore
|0
|0
|4
|
Centrocampista
|13
|1048
|5
|
Centrocampista
|11
|649
|10
|
Centrocampista
|17
|1514
|20
|
Centrocampista
|7
|564
|33
|
Centrocampista
|7
|433
|39
|
Centrocampista
|14
|758
|79
|
Centrocampista
|15
|1203
|88
|
Centrocampista
|0
|0
|89
|
Centrocampista
|0
|0
|94
|
Centrocampista
|0
|0
|95
|
Centrocampista
|0
|0
|97
|
Centrocampista
|0
|0
|7
|
Attaccante
|8
|295
|8
|
Attaccante
|16
|1450
|9
|
Attaccante
|18
|1263
|11
|
Attaccante
|2
|79
|17
|
Attaccante
|14
|741
|18
|
Attaccante
|7
|214
|21
|
Attaccante
|1
|39
|87
|
Attaccante
|0
|0
|98
|
Attaccante
|0
|0
