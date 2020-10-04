News Milan Ultime notizie

Milan, i marcatori stagionali: Ibrahimovic in testa in Serie A con 2 reti

Le reti segnate e i marcatori rossoneri durante la stagione 2020-2021 del campionato di Serie A e in totale.

di Redazione Il Milanista
MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 21: Zlatan Ibrahimovic of AC Milan scores his second goal from the penalty spot during the Serie A match between AC Milan and Bologna FC at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on September 21, 2020 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)
Milan, i marcatori stagionali

MILANO – Le reti segnate e i marcatori rossoneri durante la stagione 2020-2021 del campionato di Serie A.

2 – Ibrahimovic (Bologna x2)

1 – Brahim Diaz (Crotone), Kessie (Crotone)

CLASSIFICA GENERALE

4 – Calhanoglu (Shamrock Rovers, Bodo x2, Rio Ave)

3 – Ibrahimovic (Shamrock Rovers, Bologna x2)

1 – Brahim Diaz (Crotone), Kessie (Crotone), Saelemaekers (Rio Ave)

