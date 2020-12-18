Milan e Sassuolo: 7 precedenti senza mai pareggiare

MILANO – La 13a giornata di Serie A vedrà il Milan affrontare il Sassuolo. Un match molto importante per entrambe le formazioni: i rossoneri per mantenere il primo posto in classifica, i neroverdi per provare a rimanere attaccato al treno europeo. In passato le due squadre si sono affrontate ben 7 volte e non hanno mai pareggiato: 4 vittorie per i ragazzi di Pioli, 3 per quelle di De Zerbi. >>> E intanto Elliott vuole sognare in grande, tra Champions e Scudetto: arriva il sì definitivo per tre grandi colpi a gennaio! <<<