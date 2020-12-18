News Milan Ultime notizie

Milan e Sassuolo: 7 precedenti senza mai pareggiare

Ecco il dato

di Redazione Il Milanista
REGGIO NELL'EMILIA, ITALY - JULY 21: Manuel Locatelli of US Sassuolo competes for the ball with Frank Kessie of AC Milan during the Serie A match between US Sassuolo and AC Milan at Mapei Stadium - Città del Tricolore on July 21, 2020 in Reggio nell'Emilia, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)
Dì la tua 0
Dì la tua 0

MILANO – La 13a giornata di Serie A vedrà il Milan affrontare il Sassuolo. Un match molto importante per entrambe le formazioni: i rossoneri per mantenere il primo posto in classifica, i neroverdi per provare a rimanere attaccato al treno europeo. In passato le due squadre si sono affrontate ben 7 volte e non hanno mai pareggiato: 4 vittorie per i ragazzi di Pioli, 3 per quelle di De Zerbi. >>> E intanto Elliott vuole sognare in grande, tra Champions e Scudetto: arriva il sì definitivo per tre grandi colpi a gennaio! <<<

REGGIO NELL’EMILIA, ITALY – JULY 21: Manuel Locatelli of US Sassuolo competes for the ball with Hakan Calhanoglu of AC Milan during the Serie A match between US Sassuolo and AC Milan at Mapei Stadium – Città del Tricolore on July 21, 2020 in Reggio nell’Emilia, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)
Email
Dì la tua 0
0 Commenta qui

Inserisci qui il tuo commento

Login / Registrati

Ho dimenticato la Password

Login / Registrati

Ho già un Account

Recupera Password

Ho già un Account

accettazione privacy