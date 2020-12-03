Lennon a Sky: “Stasera abbiamo una bella occasione. Gara importante per noi e la stagione”

MILANO – Ai microfoni di Sky Sport è intervenuto l’allenatore del Celtic Neil Lennon. Ecco le sue parole sul match: “Momento difficile? Non è facile da spiegare, ad alcuni giocatori manca un po’ di fiducia. Stasera abbiamo una bella occasione, è sempre importante affrontare un grande club come il Milan. E’ una gara importante anche per noi e per la nostra stagione“. E intanto Elliott vuole sognare in grande, tra Champions e Scudetto: arriva il sì definitivo per tre grandi colpi a gennaio!>>> LEGGI SUBITO LA NOTIZIA