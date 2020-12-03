Il portale del tifoso del Milan: Ultime notizie rossonere, calcio mercato, interviste, esclusive, formazioni, rassegna stampa, video, aggiornamenti sulle partite in diretta, curiosità e voci su AcMilan by IlMilanista.it
Lennon a Sky: “Stasera abbiamo una bella occasione. Gara importante per noi e la stagione”
Ecco le parole del tecnico del Celtic
di Redazione Il Milanista
MILAN, ITALY - DECEMBER 03: Neil Lennon, Manager of Celtic looks on prior to the UEFA Europa League Group H stage match between AC Milan and Celtic at San Siro Stadium on December 03, 2020 in Milan, Italy. Sporting stadiums around Italy remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images)
MILANO – Ai microfoni di Sky Sport è intervenuto l’allenatore del Celtic Neil Lennon. Ecco le sue parole sul match: “Momento difficile? Non è facile da spiegare, ad alcuni giocatori manca un po’ di fiducia. Stasera abbiamo una bella occasione, è sempre importante affrontare un grande club come il Milan. E’ una gara importante anche per noi e per la nostra stagione“. E intanto Elliott vuole sognare in grande, tra Champions e Scudetto: arriva il sì definitivo per tre grandi colpi a gennaio!>>> LEGGI SUBITO LA NOTIZIA