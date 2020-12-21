News Milan Ultime notizie

Kamara: “Io penso al campo. Futuro? Se ne occupano il club e i miei agenti”

Ecco le parole del difensore francese classe ’99

di Redazione Il Milanista
MARSEILLE, FRANCE - OCTOBER 27: Boubacar Kamara of Olympique de Marseille runs with the ball during the UEFA Champions League Group C stage match between Olympique de Marseille and Manchester City at Stade Velodrome on October 27, 2020 in Marseille, France. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in fixtures being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)
MILANO – “Per ora sono concentrato sull’OM, ma nel calcio tutto può succedere. Sono però il club e i miei agenti a occuparsi di questo, io penso solo al campo“, così Boubacar Kamara sul possibile addio al Marsiglia. Il difensore è seguito da Barcellona e Milan.  >>> E intanto Elliott vuole sognare in grande, tra Champions e Scudetto: arriva il sì definitivo per tre grandi colpi a gennaio! <<<

