Haaland verso il Barca. Arriva la conferma dell’uomo di fiducia di Laporta

DORTMUND, GERMANY - OCTOBER 03: Erling Haaland of Borussia Dortmund celebrates after scoring his team's third goal during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Sport-Club Freiburg at Signal Iduna Park on October 03, 2020 in Dortmund, Germany. A limited number of fans have been allowed into the stadium as COVID-19 precautions ease in Germany. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)