Gazzetta dello Sport, prima pagina: “Il Milan 2 frena ancora”
La prima pagina de La Gazzetta dello Sport del 17 dicembre 2020.
di Redazione Il Milanista
GENOA, ITALY - DECEMBER 16: Ante Rebic of AC Milan opposed to Eldor Shomurodov of Genoa CFC during the Serie A match between Genoa CFC and AC Milan at Stadio Luigi Ferraris on December 16, 2020 in Genoa, Italy. (Photo by Paolo Rattini/Getty Images)