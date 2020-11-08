Il portale del tifoso del Milan: Ultime notizie rossonere, calcio mercato, interviste, esclusive, formazioni, rassegna stampa, video, aggiornamenti sulle partite in diretta, curiosità e voci su AcMilan by IlMilanista.it
Gabriel Jesus risponde a Salah: è 1 a 1 tra City e Liverpool
Il match di Premier League è terminato 1 a 1
di Redazione Il Milanista
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 08: Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool interacts with Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City following the Premier League match between Manchester City and Liverpool at Etihad Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Manchester, England. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Martin Rickett - Pool/Getty Images)
MILANO – Manchester City-Liverpool si decide in quarantacinque minuti. Il big match dell’ottava giornata di Premier League si è conclusa sull’uno a uno. In vantaggio dopo appena 13 minuti i Reds, grazie al rigore di Momo Salah. 28 minuti dopo Gabriel Jesus azzera le distanze segnando la rete de pari e al 41′, dieci minuti dopo il pari, De Bruyne sbaglia il rigore che avrebbe portato il City in vantaggio.