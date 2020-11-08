Gabriel Jesus risponde a Salah: è 1 a 1 tra City e Liverpool

MILANO – Manchester City-Liverpool si decide in quarantacinque minuti. Il big match dell’ottava giornata di Premier League si è conclusa sull’uno a uno. In vantaggio dopo appena 13 minuti i Reds, grazie al rigore di Momo Salah. 28 minuti dopo Gabriel Jesus azzera le distanze segnando la rete de pari e al 41′, dieci minuti dopo il pari, De Bruyne sbaglia il rigore che avrebbe portato il City in vantaggio.