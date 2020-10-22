Feltri: “Che giocatore Ibrahimovic, guerriero meraviglioso”

Il portale del tifoso del Milan: Ultime notizie rossonere, calcio mercato, interviste, esclusive, formazioni, rassegna stampa, video, aggiornamenti sulle partite in diretta, curiosità e voci su AcMilan by IlMilanista.it
Le parole del direttore de Il Giornale ai microfoni di Sky Sport 24.
di Redazione Il Milanista
GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 21: Zlatan Ibrahimovic of AC Milan on the Celtic Park pitch for a player walk round ahead of the UEFA Europa League Group H stage match between AC Milan and Celtic at Celtic Park on October 21, 2020 in Glasgow, United Kingdom. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)
MILANO – Vittorio Feltri, intervenuto a Sky Sport 24, si è espresso nei confronti di Zlatan Ibrahimovic, punta di diamante al Milan nonostante i suoi trentanove anni: “Ibrahimovic è un giocatore straordinario, è un guerriero meraviglioso che io stimo tantissimo”.