News Milan Ultime notizie

Feltri: “Che giocatore Ibrahimovic, guerriero meraviglioso”

Le parole del direttore de Il Giornale ai microfoni di Sky Sport 24.

di Redazione Il Milanista
GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 21: Zlatan Ibrahimovic of AC Milan on the Celtic Park pitch for a player walk round ahead of the UEFA Europa League Group H stage match between AC Milan and Celtic at Celtic Park on October 21, 2020 in Glasgow, United Kingdom. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)
MILANO – Vittorio Feltri, intervenuto a Sky Sport 24, si è espresso nei confronti di Zlatan Ibrahimovic, punta di diamante al Milan nonostante i suoi trentanove anni: “Ibrahimovic è un giocatore straordinario, è un guerriero meraviglioso che io stimo tantissimo”.

