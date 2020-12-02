  • ultim'ora
EUROPA LEAGUE – Milan-Celtic a Bengoechea

Ecco i nomi della squadra arbitrale che domani arbitreranno Milan-Celtic

di Redazione Il Milanista
GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 22: Jeremie Frimpong of Celtic is challenged by Zlatan Ibrahimovic of AC Milan during the UEFA Europa League Group H stage match between Celtic and AC Milan at Celtic Park on October 22, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)
MILANO – Domani sera il Milan affronterà tra le mura amiche di San Siro il Celtic per la quarta giornata di Europa League. La Uefa ha pubblicato i nomi della squadra arbitrale:

ARBITRO: Ricardo de Burgos Bengoechea (ESP)

ASSISTENTI: Iñigo Prieto (ESP) – Jon Nunez Fernandez (ESP)

QUARTO UOMO: Adrian Cordero Vega (ESP)

 

Dì la tua 0
