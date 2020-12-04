Cucchi: “Grande rimonta del Milan. Ciò che mi ha colpito è che anche sullo 0-2…”

MILANO – Queste le parole del giornalista Riccardo Cucchi sulla sfida di ieri dl Milan: “Grande rimonta del Milan. Ciò che mi ha colpito è che anche sullo 0-2 l’impressione che trasmetteva la squadra è che avrebbe rimontato. Bellissimo il gol di Hauge”. E intanto Elliott vuole sognare in grande, tra Champions e Scudetto: arriva il sì definitivo per tre grandi colpi a gennaio!>>> LEGGI SUBITO LA NOTIZIA

MILAN, ITALY – DECEMBER 03: Hakan Calhanoglu of A.C. Milan celebrates with Franck Kessie and Ante Rebic after scoring their team’s first goal during the UEFA Europa League Group H stage match between AC Milan and Celtic at San Siro Stadium on December 03, 2020 in Milan, Italy. Sporting stadiums around Italy remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images)