News Milan Ultime notizie

Corriere dello Sport, prima pagina: “Il Milan è sempre a pezzi”

La prima pagina del Corriere dello Sport del 20 dicembre 2020.

di Redazione Il Milanista
MILAN, ITALY - DECEMBER 13: Ante Rebic of AC Milan competes for the ball with Yordan Osorio of Parma Calcio during the Serie A match between AC Milan and Parma Calcio at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on December 13, 2020 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)
Dì la tua 0
Dì la tua 0 
Corriere dello Sport, prima pagina

MILANO – Ecco la prima pagina del 20 dicembre 2020 del Corriere dello Sport, uno tra i maggiori quotidiani sportivi nazionali italiani. >>> E intanto Elliott vuole sognare in grande, tra Champions e Scudetto: arriva il sì definitivo per tre grandi colpi a gennaio! <<<

Email
Dì la tua 0
0 Commenta qui

Inserisci qui il tuo commento

Login / Registrati

Ho dimenticato la Password

Login / Registrati

Ho già un Account

Recupera Password

Ho già un Account

accettazione privacy