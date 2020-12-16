  • ultim'ora
News Milan Ultime notizie

Corriere dello Sport, prima pagina: “Benitez: Scudetto a 3 senza il Milan”

La prima pagina del Corriere dello Sport del 16 dicembre 2020.

di Redazione Il Milanista
NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 30: Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest at St James' Park on December 30, 2016 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
Dì la tua 0
Dì la tua 0 
Corriere dello Sport, prima pagina

MILANO – Ecco la prima pagina del 16 dicembre 2020 del Corriere dello Sport, uno tra i maggiori quotidiani sportivi nazionali italiani. >>> E intanto Elliott vuole sognare in grande, tra Champions e Scudetto: arriva il sì definitivo per tre grandi colpi a gennaio! <<<

Email
Dì la tua 0
0 Commenta qui

Inserisci qui il tuo commento

Login / Registrati

Ho dimenticato la Password

Login / Registrati

Ho già un Account

Recupera Password

Ho già un Account

accettazione privacy