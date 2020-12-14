  • ultim'ora
Corriere dello Sport, prima pagina: “Addosso al Milan”

La prima pagina del Corriere dello Sport del 14 dicembre 2020.

di Redazione Il Milanista
MOENCHENGLADBACH, GERMANY - DECEMBER 01: Romelu Lukaku of FC Internazionale celebrates with team-mates after scoring the goal during the UEFA Champions League Group B stage match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and FC Internazionale at Borussia-Park on December 1, 2020 in Moenchengladbach, Germany. (Photo by Claudio Villa - Inter/Inter via Getty Images)
Corriere dello Sport, prima pagina

MILANO – Ecco la prima pagina del 14 dicembre 2020 del Corriere dello Sport, uno tra i maggiori quotidiani sportivi nazionali italiani. >>> E intanto Elliott vuole sognare in grande, tra Champions e Scudetto: arriva il sì definitivo per tre grandi colpi a gennaio! <<<

