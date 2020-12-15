  • ultim'ora
Corriere dello Sport, prima pagina: “Agnelli, stoccata a Dybala”

La prima pagina del Corriere dello Sport del 15 dicembre 2020.

di Redazione Il Milanista
TURIN, ITALY - AUGUST 07: Paulo Dybala of Juventus leaves the football pitch after being injured during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match between Juventus and Olympique Lyon at Allianz Stadium on August 07, 2020 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Filippo Alfero - Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images)
Corriere dello Sport, prima pagina

MILANO – Ecco la prima pagina del 15 dicembre 2020 del Corriere dello Sport, uno tra i maggiori quotidiani sportivi nazionali italiani. >>> E intanto Elliott vuole sognare in grande, tra Champions e Scudetto: arriva il sì definitivo per tre grandi colpi a gennaio! <<<

