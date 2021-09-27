news milan

Comanda il Napoli e sale Oshimen: le classifiche dopo la sesta giornata

Tonali e Brahim Diaz

Va in archivio la sesta giornata di Serie A. Vi mostriamo quindi, in attesa della settima, classifica generale e classifica marcatori.

Redazione Il Milanista

CLASSIFICA SERIE A

G - Partite giocate, V - Partite vinte, N - Partite pareggiate, P - Partite perse, F - Goal fatti, S - Goal subiti

BILANCIOIN CASAFUORI CASA
PTGVNPFSVNPVNP
Champions League1Napoli186600162300300
2Milan166510123300210
3Inter146420207210210
4Roma126402148300102
Europa League5Fiorentina12640299101301
6Lazio116321159210111
7Atalanta11632186111210
8Empoli96303910103200
9Juventus862221010111111
10Bologna86222914210012
11Torino7521285111101
12Sassuolo7621367111102
13Udinese7621368112101
14Hellas Verona561231114102021
15Sampdoria56123710012111
16Genoa561231015012111
17Spezia46114815003111
Retrocessione18Venezia35104310001103
19Cagliari26024715012012
20Salernitana16015415012003

 

CLASSIFICA MARCATORI

PG - Partite giocate, PI - Partite iniziate, Min - Minuti, G - Goal, GPV - Goal in partite vinte, AG - Autogoal, RIG - Rigori, CG - Ammonizioni, CR - Espulsioni

POSGIOCATOREPGPIMINGGPVAGRIGCGCR
1Ciro Immobile55427610200
2Edin Dzeko65488510010
3Jordan Veretout55400310010
3Joao Pedro55448400210
3Mattia Destro44317400010
3Victor Osimhen44275320001
3Lautaro Martínez55368410010
3Dusan Vlahovic55441310210
9Brahim Díaz65412330010
9Lorenzo Pellegrini55443310011
9Marko Arnautovic55445200110
9Domenico Criscito66540300330
9Nikola Kalinic42152300010
14Lorenzo Insigne55387110100
14Paulo Dybala44349100010
14S. Milinkovic-Savic54350100010
14Felipe Anderson55413100000
14Tammy Abraham55418210000
14Antonio Candreva55450100000
14Duván Zapata44319210120
14Daniele Verde64336200000
14Domenico Berardi33257100000
14Álvaro Morata53284200010
14Nedim Bajrami54335100100
14Filip Djuricic54368200010
14Francesco Caputo55414210010
14Fabián Ruiz55423200010
14Lorenzo De Silvestri55434210010
14Simone Bastoni66536200010
14Kalidou Koulibaly55450210000
14Joaquín Correa3173210010
14Marko Pjaca52199210000
14Olivier Giroud33224200100
14Mattia Zaccagni42231200100
14Mohamed Fares43258210010
14Gerard Deulofeu53297200000
14Rafael Leao65422220000
14Antonin Barak66523200120
14Emmanuel Gyasi66525200020
14Mamadou Coulibaly55445200000
14Milan Skriniar66540210010
14Maya Yoshida55450100000

Leggi i
commenti
News milan:
tutte le notizie

© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA