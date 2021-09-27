news milan
Comanda il Napoli e sale Oshimen: le classifiche dopo la sesta giornata
Va in archivio la sesta giornata di Serie A. Vi mostriamo quindi, in attesa della settima, classifica generale e classifica marcatori.
G - Partite giocate, V - Partite vinte, N - Partite pareggiate, P - Partite perse, F - Goal fatti, S - Goal subiti
|BILANCIO
|IN CASA
|FUORI CASA
|PT
|G
|V
|N
|P
|F
|S
|V
|N
|P
|V
|N
|P
|Champions League
|1
|Napoli
|18
|6
|6
|0
|0
|16
|2
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|2
|Milan
|16
|6
|5
|1
|0
|12
|3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|3
|Inter
|14
|6
|4
|2
|0
|20
|7
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|4
|Roma
|12
|6
|4
|0
|2
|14
|8
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Europa League
|5
|Fiorentina
|12
|6
|4
|0
|2
|9
|9
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|1
|6
|Lazio
|11
|6
|3
|2
|1
|15
|9
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|7
|Atalanta
|11
|6
|3
|2
|1
|8
|6
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|8
|Empoli
|9
|6
|3
|0
|3
|9
|10
|1
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|9
|Juventus
|8
|6
|2
|2
|2
|10
|10
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|10
|Bologna
|8
|6
|2
|2
|2
|9
|14
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|11
|Torino
|7
|5
|2
|1
|2
|8
|5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|12
|Sassuolo
|7
|6
|2
|1
|3
|6
|7
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|13
|Udinese
|7
|6
|2
|1
|3
|6
|8
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|14
|Hellas Verona
|5
|6
|1
|2
|3
|11
|14
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|1
|15
|Sampdoria
|5
|6
|1
|2
|3
|7
|10
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|16
|Genoa
|5
|6
|1
|2
|3
|10
|15
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|17
|Spezia
|4
|6
|1
|1
|4
|8
|15
|0
|0
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Retrocessione
|18
|Venezia
|3
|5
|1
|0
|4
|3
|10
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|19
|Cagliari
|2
|6
|0
|2
|4
|7
|15
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|20
|Salernitana
|1
|6
|0
|1
|5
|4
|15
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|3
CLASSIFICA MARCATORI
PG - Partite giocate, PI - Partite iniziate, Min - Minuti, G - Goal, GPV - Goal in partite vinte, AG - Autogoal, RIG - Rigori, CG - Ammonizioni, CR - Espulsioni
|POS
|GIOCATORE
|PG
|PI
|MIN
|G
|GPV
|AG
|RIG
|CG
|CR
|1
|Ciro Immobile
|5
|5
|427
|6
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Edin Dzeko
|6
|5
|488
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Jordan Veretout
|5
|5
|400
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Joao Pedro
|5
|5
|448
|4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|3
|Mattia Destro
|4
|4
|317
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Victor Osimhen
|4
|4
|275
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Lautaro Martínez
|5
|5
|368
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Dusan Vlahovic
|5
|5
|441
|3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|9
|Brahim Díaz
|6
|5
|412
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|Lorenzo Pellegrini
|5
|5
|443
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|9
|Marko Arnautovic
|5
|5
|445
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|9
|Domenico Criscito
|6
|6
|540
|3
|0
|0
|3
|3
|0
|9
|Nikola Kalinic
|4
|2
|152
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|Lorenzo Insigne
|5
|5
|387
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|14
|Paulo Dybala
|4
|4
|349
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|S. Milinkovic-Savic
|5
|4
|350
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|Felipe Anderson
|5
|5
|413
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Tammy Abraham
|5
|5
|418
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Antonio Candreva
|5
|5
|450
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Duván Zapata
|4
|4
|319
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|14
|Daniele Verde
|6
|4
|336
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Domenico Berardi
|3
|3
|257
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Álvaro Morata
|5
|3
|284
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|Nedim Bajrami
|5
|4
|335
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|14
|Filip Djuricic
|5
|4
|368
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|Francesco Caputo
|5
|5
|414
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|Fabián Ruiz
|5
|5
|423
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|Lorenzo De Silvestri
|5
|5
|434
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|Simone Bastoni
|6
|6
|536
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|Kalidou Koulibaly
|5
|5
|450
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Joaquín Correa
|3
|1
|73
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|Marko Pjaca
|5
|2
|199
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Olivier Giroud
|3
|3
|224
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|14
|Mattia Zaccagni
|4
|2
|231
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|14
|Mohamed Fares
|4
|3
|258
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|Gerard Deulofeu
|5
|3
|297
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Rafael Leao
|6
|5
|422
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Antonin Barak
|6
|6
|523
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|14
|Emmanuel Gyasi
|6
|6
|525
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|14
|Mamadou Coulibaly
|5
|5
|445
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Milan Skriniar
|6
|6
|540
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|Maya Yoshida
|5
|5
|450
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
