News Milan Ultime notizie

Christie: “Sono deluso: avremmo potuto pareggiare”

Ecco le parole dell’attaccante

di Redazione Il Milanista
GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 22: Ryan Christie of Celtic looks on as he arrives during the UEFA Europa League Group H stage match between Celtic and AC Milan at Celtic Park on October 22, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)
Dì la tua 0
Dì la tua 0

MILANO – “Sono deluso per la sconfitta. Sentivo che avremmo potuto trovare il pareggio, ad ogni modo ci sono delle cose positive che possiamo prendere dal secondo tempo di questa sera“, così l’attaccante del Celtic Ryan Christie ha commentato così la sconfitta in Europa Legue contro il Milan.

PERTH, SCOTLAND – OCTOBER 04: Ryan Christie of Celtic in action during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between St. Johnstone and Celtic at McDiarmid Park on October 04, 2020 in Perth, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)
Email
Dì la tua 0
0 Commenta qui

Inserisci qui il tuo commento

Login / Registrati

Ho dimenticato la Password

Login / Registrati

Ho già un Account

Recupera Password

Ho già un Account

accettazione privacy